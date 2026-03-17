Alex DeBrincat News: Supplies trio of helpers
DeBrincat recorded three assists and fired six shots on net in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
DeBrincat put on a playmaking clinic in Tuesday's second period with three primary assists in just under 12 minutes. The trio of apples brought him up to 36 assists and 69 points across 68 games this season, which is on pace to surpass his career high in both categories. He's also firing the puck at an elite rate with 234 shots on goal this season, which ranks sixth in the NHL. With Dylan Larkin (leg) likely sidelined for another week, DeBrincat should continue to lead Detroit's offense during his current 12-point, nine-game run of play, giving him elite fantasy value moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex DeBrincat See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 143 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 413 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2619 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex DeBrincat See More