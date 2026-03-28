Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Tallies again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

DeBrincat scored a goal on eight shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

DeBrincat scored at 15:10 of the third period, the second of three goals for the Red Wings in 2:31 late in the frame as they attempted a comeback. This goal gave DeBrincat four tallies and 11 assists during a nine-game point streak. The surge has the winger up to 37 goals, 78 points, 261 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 73 outings. DeBrincat will set a career high in points when he next gets on the scoresheet, assuming he doesn't go ice cold to end the campaign.

Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
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