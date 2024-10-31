Alex DeBrincat News: Tallies power-play goal

DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

DeBrincat is heating up -- he has three goals and an assist over his last four outings. The winger is up to eight points (four on the power play), 21 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 10 contests. A slow start from Dylan Larkin has potentially had a slight negative impact on DeBrincat early on, but both players should be reliable in top-line roles for most of the 2024-25 campaign.