Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

DeBrincat's point streak is up to eight games, a span in which he has earned three goals and 11 assists. The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring 4:02 into the contest before helping out on both of the Red Wings' third-period tallies. DeBrincat now has 36 goals, 77 points, 253 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 72 appearances. He's two points away from setting a career high, which would top his 78-point total from 82 regular-season contests in 2021-22 with the Blackhawks.

Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
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