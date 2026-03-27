Alex DeBrincat News: Three-point effort in win
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
DeBrincat's point streak is up to eight games, a span in which he has earned three goals and 11 assists. The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring 4:02 into the contest before helping out on both of the Red Wings' third-period tallies. DeBrincat now has 36 goals, 77 points, 253 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 72 appearances. He's two points away from setting a career high, which would top his 78-point total from 82 regular-season contests in 2021-22 with the Blackhawks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex DeBrincat See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1611 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 1413 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 423 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2629 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break51 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex DeBrincat See More