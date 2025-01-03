Alex DeBrincat News: Three points in Thursday's win

DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The big performance continued a hot streak that has seen DeBrincat rack up three goals and six points over the last three games. The 27-year-old winger hadn't had a multi-point effort since Nov. 27 prior to the surge, and on the season he's produced 16 goals and 31 points in 38 appearances -- including seven goals and 14 points on the power play -- with an even 100 shots on net.