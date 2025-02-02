Fantasy Hockey
Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Two goals in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

DeBrincat scored twice on six shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

DeBrincat earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 10 versus the Blackhawks. He faltered in the middle of January, but he's bounced back with four goals and an assist over his last six games while remaining in a second-line role. The 27-year-old winger is up to 23 tallies (four game-winners), 42 points, 144 shots on net and a minus-11 rating across 53 appearances this season.

