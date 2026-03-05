Alex DeBrincat headshot

Alex DeBrincat News: Two-point effort against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

DeBrincat produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Both points came in the first period as Detroit jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but it slipped away late. DeBrincat tends to be streaky, but he's heating up with two goals and five points over the last three games. The 28-year-old winger remains on pace for a career-best campaign, racking up 32 goals and 62 points in 62 contests.

Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex DeBrincat See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex DeBrincat See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
29 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
37 days ago