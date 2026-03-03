Alex DeBrincat News: Two points in Nashville
DeBrincat produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
The 28-year-old winger potted his first goal since Jan. 29 when he tucked home an empty netter inside the final minute of the third period. DeBrincat reached 60 points with the performance, the fifth straight season he's achieved that feat, and he remains on track for one of the best campaigns of his career with 31 goals and 29 assists in only 61 games.
