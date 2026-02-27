Alex Huang News: Adds four points

Huang scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 13-1 win over Drummondville on Friday.

Huang reached the 60-point mark with this performance, and he also has a career-best nine goals so far. The Nashville prospect remains a bit assist-heavy in his production, but he's taken a massive step up from his 40-point effort in 64 regular-season outings last year. Huang was selected 122nd overall in 2025.