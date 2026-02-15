Alex Huang News: Five points in Sunday's win

Huang scored a goal and added four assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 9-1 win over Rimouski on Sunday.

Huang had gone 14 games without a multi-point effort, spanning all of January and February prior to Sunday. This was his second five-point performance of the season. The Nashville prospect has matched his career high of eight goals and has 53 points and a plus-36 rating through 48 appearances this season.