Alex Huang News: Four assists in overtime win
Huang logged four assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 5-4 overtime win over Moncton in Game 3 on Tuesday.
Huang has been a point-per-game player in the postseason with two goals and 15 assists over 17 appearances. He's earned five helpers over three games in the QMJHL Finals, which Chicoutimi leads 2-1 after this win. The Nashville prospect has had some positive moments this season after going 122nd overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
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