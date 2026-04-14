Alex Iafallo Injury: Set to miss out Tuesday

Iafallo (undisclosed) is not expected to be in the lineup versus Utah on Tuesday.

With the Jets officially eliminated from playoff contention, the team has no reason to try to rush Iafallo back into the lineup. As such, the 32-year-old center should probably be considered questionable to face the Sharks in the season finale Thursday. If that's the case, Iafallo will end the year having notched 13 goals and 16 assists, including five power-play points, in 79 contests this year.