Alex Iafallo Injury: Slated to miss season finale
Iafallo (undisclosed) is expected to miss Winnipeg's season finale against San Jose on Thursday.
Iafallo also missed the Jets' previous two games. He's set to finish the campaign with 13 goals and 29 points in 79 appearances with the Jets. Winnipeg fell short of a playoff berth, so Iafallo will have plenty of time to focus on his recovery ahead of next season's training camp.
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