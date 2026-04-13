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Alex Iafallo Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:19pm

Iafallo (undisclosed) won't play against Vegas on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Iafallo is dealing with an injury and didn't participate in Monday's morning skate. After being summoned from AHL Manitoba on Sunday under emergency conditions, Brayden Yager and Nikita Chibrikov will replace Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed) in Monday's lineup against the Golden Knights.

Alex Iafallo
Winnipeg Jets
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