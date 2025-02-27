Alex Iafallo News: Adds assist Thursday

Iafallo notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Iafallo has earned a point in five of his last eight games. The 31-year-old winger played in a middle-six role when the Jets had injury concerns up front, but he's been back on the fourth line lately, which limits his scoring potential. For the season, Iafallo is at 20 points, 79 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 60 appearances, serving as a decent depth player, though not to a level that would lead to making him helpful in most fantasy formats.