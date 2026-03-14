Alex Iafallo News: Deposits game-winner
Iafallo scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Iafallo is getting a look on the top line, and that's a spot that serves him well. He ended a six-game goal drought with the tally Saturday, which stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 25 points, 89 shots on net, 91 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 65 appearances. Iafallo may not stick on the top line, but he's worth streaming in fantasy while that's his gig.
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