Alex Iafallo News: Finds twine in win

Iafallo scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Iafallo has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He'll have to carry that momentum after the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Iafallo hasn't had any trouble being impactful in a limited role this season. The 31-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 19 points, 76 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 56 appearances. He's on the fourth line and second power-play unit, giving him a bit of utility in deep fantasy formats. He's still on pace to miss the 30-point mark for the second season in a row.