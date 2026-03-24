Alex Iafallo headshot

Alex Iafallo News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Iafallo scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Iafallo ended a five-game point drought with the tally. The 32-year-old winger has gotten some top-line opportunities lately, and while he's not cashing in regularly, that assignment gives him some scoring upside for fantasy. He's produced 12 goals, 26 points, 99 shots on net, 103 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 71 appearances this season, putting him right in line with his scoring numbers over the previous two years since he joined the Jets.

Alex Iafallo
Winnipeg Jets
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