Alex Iafallo News: Gathers helper Saturday

Iafallo produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Iafallo helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' empty-netter in the third period. The 31-year-old Iafallo has seen a larger role lately due to the absence of Mason Appleton (lower body), though Iafallo's 19:16 of ice time Saturday was easily a season high. He's now at three points over five contests in January and a total of 15 points, 51 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 44 appearances this season.