Alex Iafallo News: Helps out on power play

Iafallo registered a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Iafallo snapped a five-game slump when he set up Neal Pionk's third-period tally. A fourth-line role will make it hard for Iafallo to find consistent offense, but he remains on the Jets' second power-play unit. All three of his assists have come with the man advantage, and he's added eight shots on net, nine blocked shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating over 10 appearances.