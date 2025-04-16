Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Iafallo headshot

Alex Iafallo News: Inks three-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Iafallo secured a three-year, $11 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Iafallo topped the 15-goal mark this year for the first time since 2021-22 when he was with the Kings and got back over the 30-point threshold after missing out last season. The 31-year-old natural center has cemented himself as a top-six winger this year, featuring primarily with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on the top line. Assuming Iafallo plays against the Ducks on Wednesday, he will have played in all 82 regular-season games in back-to-back years for Winnipeg.

Alex Iafallo
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now