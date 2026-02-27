Alex Iafallo News: Pair of points in win

Iafallo scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Iafallo had been limited to one assist over his previous 10 contests. The 32-year-old winger has been on the second line coming out of the Olympic break. He's now at 10 goals, 22 points, 73 shots on net, 79 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 58 appearances. Iafallo's versatility has seen him move around the Jets' lineup, but he doesn't have a lot of scoring upside.