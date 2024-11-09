Alex Iafallo News: Power-play success continues
Iaffalo had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Saturday.
His goal opened the scoring; it came on a first-period power play. Iafallo has averaged only 11:30 of ice time this season, a drop from 15:19 last season and 16:59 over his career. He has two goals, four assists and 14 shots in 15 games; all of his points except one assist have come with the man advantage. Iafallo has limited fantasy value as long as he stays on the power play.
