Alex Iafallo News: Puts away goal Saturday

Iafallo scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Iafallo has a point in each of the last two contests following an eight-game drought. The 31-year-old gave the Jets a 3-1 lead in the second period with his first goal since Jan. 2. The winger is up to seven goals, 17 points, 73 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-12 rating over 54 appearances this season, mostly in a bottom-six role.