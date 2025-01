Iafallo recorded a goal, an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Iafallo recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season -- and first since Nov. 25 when he scored two goals in a 4-1 road win over the Wild. The 31-year-old winger also snapped a four-game pointless drought with this performance.