Alex Iafallo News: Scores in second consecutive game

Iafallo scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Iafallo has found the back of the net in his last two games, and perhaps more impressive is the fact that he's taken just one shot in both contests. Iafallo is not known for being a very reliable scoring weapon, as evidenced by the fact that he's potted only 10 goals in 65 contests this season, but he's arguably going through his most productive stretch, tallying four of those goals in 12 appearances since the beginning of February.