Alex Iafallo News: Streak at three games

Iafallo had an assist, a block and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Iafallo barely got on the scoresheet, picking up an assist on Vladislav Namestnikov's empty-net tally with seven seconds remaining. It was the third straight game with a point for Iafallo. The fourth-line forward, who also serves on the second-unit power play, has 11 points (seven on the power play) through 32 outings.