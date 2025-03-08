Alex Iafallo News: Tallies goal Friday

Iafallo scored a goal on his lone shot on net in Friday's 6-1 win against New Jersey.

Iafallo opened scoring late in the first period. The 31-year-old forward has nine goals, 21 points and 80 shots on net in 64 games this season. Friday's tally was Iafallo's first point in March and first goal since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has reached the 25-point mark every season of his career and is four points shy of doing so for the eighth straight time. While he sees limited usage in his fourth-line role, Iafallo should benefit from Winnipeg's recent success and could find some offensive consistency down the stretch.