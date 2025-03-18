Alex Iafallo News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Iafallo scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Iafallo's second-period goal brought the Jets within one, but they weren't able to pull even. He's scored three times over his last six contests while continuing to play a fourth-line role at even strength. Iafallo hasn't earned a power-play point since Feb. 4 versus the Hurricanes. Overall, he's at 11 goals, 23 points, 85 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 69 appearances, serving as an effective defensive forward and depth scorer.