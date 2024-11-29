Alex Kerfoot News: Bends twine Friday

Kerfoot scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kerfoot has scored twice over the last four contests, adding six shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old forward has been regularly listed on the fourth line, but his ice time is sometimes among the team leaders, though he had just 13:23 in this contest. He remains a versatile depth scorer, racking up four goals, three assists, 35 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 23 outings this season.