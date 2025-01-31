Alex Kerfoot News: Benefits from top-line promotion

Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Logan Cooley (lower body) was ruled out indefinitely earlier in the day, and it was Kerfoot who got the promotion to the top line over Barrett Hayton. Kerfoot responded with a goal in his first game between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. That tally ended an 11-game point drought for Kerfoot. He's a versatile forward who can fill just about any role, but Utah's offense has been strong enough to keep the 30-year-old in a bottom-six capacity for much of 2024-25. He's racked up seven goals, 16 points, 63 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-6 rating over 51 appearances.