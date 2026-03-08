Alex Kerfoot News: Ends point drought Saturday

Kerfoot recorded a goal, an assist, five PIM and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Kerfoot missed Utah's last 12 games before the break due to injury but returned to the ice Feb. 25. This was the first time he recorded points since Dec. 21, when he scored a goal in a win over the Jets. This fourth-line and the overall lack of productivity make Kerfoot a player not worth targeting in most formats, though, despite this impressive outing.