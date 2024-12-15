Fantasy Hockey
Alex Kerfoot headshot

Alex Kerfoot News: Garners helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Kerfoot notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Kerfoot hasn't scored in six games in December, but he has three assists and a plus-1 rating so far this month. The 30-year-old forward continues to play on the fourth line officially while filling in as an all-situations option for Utah. He's at 12 points, 42 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances.

Alex Kerfoot
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
