Alex Kerfoot News: Nabs assist in return

Kerfoot logged an assist and four hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kerfoot missed Tuesday's game versus the Kraken due to an illness, but he was back in action Thursday, bumping Michael Carcone back to the press box. Kerfoot has seven points, 16 shots on net, 13 hits and 12 blocked shots over his last nine outings. For the season, the versatile forward has racked up 25 points, 99 shots on net, 57 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 78 appearances.