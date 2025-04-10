Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Kerfoot headshot

Alex Kerfoot News: Nabs assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Kerfoot logged an assist and four hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kerfoot missed Tuesday's game versus the Kraken due to an illness, but he was back in action Thursday, bumping Michael Carcone back to the press box. Kerfoot has seven points, 16 shots on net, 13 hits and 12 blocked shots over his last nine outings. For the season, the versatile forward has racked up 25 points, 99 shots on net, 57 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 78 appearances.

Alex Kerfoot
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now