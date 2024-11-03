Alex Kerfoot News: Nets equalizer Saturday

Kerfoot scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kerfoot has scored in back-to-back games, giving him two goals and four points this season. His tally in the third period Saturday salvaged a standings point for Utah in a game that Vegas mostly dominated everywhere but the scoresheet. In addition to four points, the 30-year-old forward has added 20 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 12 outings in a middle-six role.