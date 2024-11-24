Alex Kerfoot News: Nets goal in blowout win

Kerfoot scored a goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Kerfoot deflected in a shot attempt by Maveric Lamoureux. Entering Saturday, Kerfoot had picked up just one helpers over his previous seven outings. The 30-year-old forward is a key part of Utah's structure, but he often fills a bottom-six role at even strength. He's contributed six points, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 20 contests this season.