Alex Kerfoot News: Nets goal in win

Kerfoot scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Kerfoot ended a 13-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The 30-year-old forward has earned two points over four contests since he signed a one-year contract extension last Wednesday to stay with Utah for 2025-26. He's up to eight goals, 18 points, 82 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-10 rating over 65 appearances. Kerfoot can play anywhere in the lineup, but he has been on the second line in recent contests.