Alex Kerfoot News: Opens scoring in loss
Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.
Kerfoot had gone eight games without a goal, though he had three assists in that span. The 31-year-old forward is playing in the bottom six, which makes it tough for him to be a regular contributor on offense. For the season, he's earned seven points, 19 shots on net, 21 hits, 18 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 24 appearances.
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