Alex Kerfoot News: Picks up helper Saturday

Kerfoot notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Kerfoot has three points over his last four games. The 30-year-old has picked up the pace a bit on offense but remains in a fourth-line role, so he may not be able to sustain his recent play over a longer stretch. For the season, he's collected 15 points, 53 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 39 appearances.