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Alex Kerfoot News: Picks up pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kerfoot scored a goal and added a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Kerfoot is poised for extra ice time late in the season as long as the Mammoth are missing Barrett Hayton (upper body) and Jack McBain (lower body). The Mammoth also opted for 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the lineup Tuesday, allowing Kerfoot to see 17:04 of ice time from a third-line role. The 31-year-old is a versatile and reliable forward who can move around the lineup with ease. He's been limited by injuries this season, picking up 12 points, 25 shots on net, 25 hits, 23 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 29 appearances.

Alex Kerfoot
Utah Mammoth
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