Alex Kerfoot News: Records three points Sunday

Kerfoot delivered one goal, two assists, three shots on goal, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kerfoot notched his 11th goal of the season in the final stages of the third period, and while that would end up being the game-winning goal, he also set up two of the team's remaining four goals, including the first goal of the season for Nick DeSimone. Kerfoot has struggled with consistency, however, and after failing to crack the scoresheet in seven of his last nine appearances, it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats -- especially considering his bottom-six role in the lineup.