Alex Kerfoot News: Removed from IR
Kerfoot (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in the lead-up to Wednesday's clash with Colorado, per the NHL media site.
Kerfoot will suit up for the first time since Jan. 9, when he suffered his upper-body problem. Injuries have limited the 31-year-old center to just nine appearances this year, in which he notched just one point while averaging 10:20 of ice time. Even with his return to the lineup, Kerfoot is unlikely to offer significant fantasy value, considering he is filling a fourth-line role and won't see much power-play time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Kerfoot See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights156 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Draisaitl on a Hot Streak345 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 6356 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 23February 22, 2025
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, February 6February 6, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Kerfoot See More