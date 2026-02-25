Alex Kerfoot headshot

Alex Kerfoot News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Kerfoot (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in the lead-up to Wednesday's clash with Colorado, per the NHL media site.

Kerfoot will suit up for the first time since Jan. 9, when he suffered his upper-body problem. Injuries have limited the 31-year-old center to just nine appearances this year, in which he notched just one point while averaging 10:20 of ice time. Even with his return to the lineup, Kerfoot is unlikely to offer significant fantasy value, considering he is filling a fourth-line role and won't see much power-play time.

Alex Kerfoot
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
