Alex Kerfoot News: Signs new deal

Kerfoot signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Utah on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kerfoot is in the final season of a two-year deal with a $3.5 million cap hit, so he will take a slight pay decrease to stay with Utah. The 30-year-old is a versatile player, but his performance has dipped in 2024-25 with just 16 points over 61 appearances compared to 45 points over 82 contests in 2023-24.