Alex Kerfoot News: Slides assist in win

Kerfoot produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Kerfoot had just four points over 13 contests in December, but he's off to a positive start in January. The 30-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 53 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 19 hits and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances. Kerfoot's current role is in the bottom six with no power-play time, so his chances of being consistent on offense are fairly low.