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Alex Kerfoot News: Tallies twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Kerfoot scored two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Kerfoot reached the 300-point mark in his career with a helper Thursday versus the Capitals, and he continues to show some skill as a depth scorer. He's earned three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. For the season, the veteran forward has 10 points, 23 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 PIM, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances, mainly featuring in a fourth-line role.

Alex Kerfoot
Utah Mammoth
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