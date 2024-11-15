Alex Killorn News: Assists in consecutive contests

Killorn notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Killorn has a helper in back-to-back games since he snapped a four-game dry spell. The 35-year-old was back on the top line Friday, though he saw a modest 15:51 of ice time and figures to continue moving around in what's a fairly fluid forward group for the Ducks. Killorn has two goals, three assists, 22 shots on net, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 16 contests.