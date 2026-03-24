Alex Killorn News: Buries goal in win
Killorn scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Killorn has four goals and three assists over his last eight contests. He got the Ducks on the board in the second period and helped out on a Mason McTavish tally in the third. Killorn is up to 28 points, 133 shots on net, 57 hits, 28 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 71 appearances, though his recent play suggests his fantasy stock is on the rise to close out 2025-26.
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