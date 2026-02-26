Alex Killorn News: Buries power-play tally
Killorn scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
Killorn has three goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 36-year-old forward saw 22:31 of ice time Wednesday and figures to play a large role as a veteran leader in the top six as the Ducks look to keep pace in the playoff race. Killorn is up to eight goals, 19 points (four on the power play), 106 shots on net, 49 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 57 appearances.
