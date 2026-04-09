Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Deposits goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Killorn scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Killorn has earned two goals and assist over five games in April. The 36-year-old is filling a middle-six role and offering steady offense for that assignment. He's up to 14 goals, 31 points, 140 shots on net, 69 hits, 29 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 79 appearances this season.

Alex Killorn
Anaheim Ducks
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