Alex Killorn News: Deposits goal in win

Killorn scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Killorn has earned two goals and assist over five games in April. The 36-year-old is filling a middle-six role and offering steady offense for that assignment. He's up to 14 goals, 31 points, 140 shots on net, 69 hits, 29 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 79 appearances this season.