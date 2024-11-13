Alex Killorn News: Earns helper Wednesday

Killorn picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Killorn snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on a Frank Vatrano's third-period tally. It's been a rough first month-plus for Killorn, who has just four points over 15 appearances. He's added 20 shots on net, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating while playing anywhere from the first line to the third line. The 35-year-old carries little upside in fantasy since the Ducks are the lowest-scoring team in the league.